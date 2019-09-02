Nazarbayeva Re-Elected as Kazakh Upper House Speaker

Dariga Nazarbayeva was re-elected on Monday as the speaker of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, the Senate, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested her candidacy earlier in the day.

Nazarbayeva is the eldest daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who left his post in March. She has been a lawmaker of the upper chamber since September 2016. She was elected as the speaker of the Senate in March.