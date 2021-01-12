ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Kazakh politician Dariga Nazarbayeva, the daughter of ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, was elected to the lower chamber of the parliament (Mazhilis) on a ticket of the ruling Nur Otan party in the recent elections, the political party said on Tuesday.

"On January 12, the bureau of Nur Otan's political council ... confirmed a list of 76 candidates and sent it to the Central Election Commission to register them as lawmakers of the VII convocation of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh parliament ," Nur Otan said in a statement.

Mazhilis speaker of the previous convocation, Nurlan Nigmatulin. is also on the list.