Nazarbayev's Nephew Abish Relieved Of Post Of 1st First Deputy Head Of Security Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 17 (Sputnik) - Samat Abish, the nephew of the first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been relieved of the post of first deputy head of the Kazakh National Security Committee, according to the relevant presidential decree signed on Monday.

"By order of the head of state, Abish Samat ... was relieved of the post of first deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree read, as quoted on the website of the Kazakh leader.

