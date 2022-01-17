UrduPoint.com

Nazarbayev's Son-In-Law Leaves Post Of National Chamber Of Entrepreneurs' Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Chairman of the Presidium of Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Timur Kulibayev, who is the husband of one of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughters, Dinara, is leaving the post.

"Dear colleagues! Starting from today, I have decided to resign as the elected Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'," Nazarbayev's son-in-law said in a Monday statement without giving any reasons for his decision.

