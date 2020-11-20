UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazi-Era Civil Servant's Portrait In Merkel's Office Marked As Having 'Sad Role' - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Nazi-Era Civil Servant's Portrait in Merkel's Office Marked as Having 'Sad Role' - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A portrait of Hans Globke, a civil servant linked to the persecution of Jews in the Third Reich, is hanging in Angela Merkel's office as part of the gallery of other chancellery chiefs of staff and has an explanatory note about his "sad role," the German cabinet has said, commenting on the controversial issue.

"The portrait is hanging in the chancellery in a long row of portraits of chiefs of staff of the chancellery," cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert told a briefing.

He added that the portrait had an attached "information plate that clearly describes the sad role of this politician." The official noted that the decision had been made with the participation of a commission of historians.

Lawyer Globke was not a Nazi party member in the Third Reich, but co-authored anti-Semitic legislation, including the Nuremberg Laws, which paved the way for the Holocaust.

He proposed establishing special badges for the Jewish population of Germany and prohibiting marriages between Jews and Germans. Globke also initiated a requirement for German Jews to take "Israel" or "Sarah" as a middle name.

At the Nuremberg trials, Globke appeared as a witness. In Soviet-controlled East Germany, he, as a Nazi war criminal, was sentenced in absentia to life in prison.

In West Germany, Globke served as the chancellery chief of staff from 1953 to 1963 and was considered to be one of the most influential officials of the time.

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the year-long international tribunal in Nuremberg for the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.

Related Topics

Israel German Germany Angela Merkel Criminals Jew From Cabinet Sad

Recent Stories

TRA participates in Oracle UAE Cloud Region launch

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 840 recove ..

21 minutes ago

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

36 minutes ago

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

2 hours ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.