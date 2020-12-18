UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazi Interpreter Oberlander Participated In WWII Executions In Soviet South, FSB Confirms

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:02 PM

Nazi Interpreter Oberlander Participated in WWII Executions in Soviet South, FSB Confirms

Helmut Oberlander, a former interpreter for a Nazi death squad whom Russian investigators suspect of being complicit in the 1942 murder of 27,000 civilians, played a role in World War II-times executions in the Soviet Union's south, materials of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), seen by Sputnik, revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Helmut Oberlander, a former interpreter for a Nazi death squad whom Russian investigators suspect of being complicit in the 1942 murder of 27,000 civilians, played a role in World War II-times executions in the Soviet Union's south, materials of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), seen by Sputnik, revealed.

The FSB archives include extracts from a criminal case against some other interpreters of the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad, who were executed by shooting back in 1961.

One of them recalled in his testimony arriving in Krasnodar with the Sonderkommando back in 1942.

"Approximately in November 1942, I traveled by car to stanitsa Krymskaya, where we executed three Soviet partisans through hanging. We were led by our chief, Kurt Christmann, there were around 10-15 staffers ... including interpreter Oberlander," the testimony read.

Another accomplice recalled how the death squad tortured patients of a psychiatric hospital for children in gas chambers.

"The children were not told that they would be killed ... As the children could not move on their own, they were brought to a car, where a female staffer laid them next to each other. As we were short of space, elder children were piled one upon other. The kids were crying, as well as the personnel who brought them there. Those offering resistance were forced to get into the car," death squad interpreter Luka Bem said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's prosecution office for the Kuban region announced that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommando's massacres of civilians, committed in the region during World War II, in which Oberlander could be involved.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Car Krasnodar November Criminals Gas World War From

Recent Stories

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

4 minutes ago

Seven outlaws arrested in sargodha

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of the U.S. Jo ..

22 minutes ago

KPT pilot commended by IMO for exceptional display ..

13 minutes ago

Armenia's Pashinyan to Miss CIS Leaders Summit Due ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.