Nazi Interpreter Oberlander Participated in WWII Executions in Soviet South, FSB Confirms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Helmut Oberlander, a former interpreter for a Nazi death squad whom Russian investigators suspect of being complicit in the 1942 murder of 27,000 civilians, played a role in World War II-times executions in the Soviet Union's south, materials of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), seen by Sputnik, revealed.

The FSB archives include extracts from a criminal case against some other interpreters of the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad, who were executed by shooting back in 1961.

One of them recalled in his testimony arriving in Krasnodar with the Sonderkommando back in 1942.

"Approximately in November 1942, I traveled by car to stanitsa Krymskaya, where we executed three Soviet partisans through hanging. We were led by our chief, Kurt Christmann, there were around 10-15 staffers ... including interpreter Oberlander," the testimony read.

Another accomplice recalled how the death squad tortured patients of a psychiatric hospital for children in gas chambers.

"The children were not told that they would be killed ... As the children could not move on their own, they were brought to a car, where a female staffer laid them next to each other. As we were short of space, elder children were piled one upon other. The kids were crying, as well as the personnel who brought them there. Those offering resistance were forced to get into the car," death squad interpreter Luka Bem said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's prosecution office for the Kuban region announced that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommando's massacres of civilians, committed in the region during World War II, in which Oberlander could be involved.