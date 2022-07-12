UrduPoint.com

Nazism In Ukraine Akin To 'Widespread Cancer Tumor' - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 01:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia compares the existing Nazism in Ukraine to a widespread cancer tumor in a body, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"I am... showing this for you to realize that Nazism in Ukraine is a widespread cancer tumor, which requires the most serious attention, and that's one of the purposes of our meeting," Polyanskiy said during a side-event on Nazism in Ukraine organized by the Russian mission to the United Nations.

Polyanskiy said that Nazism in Ukraine is a result of historical developments and the Nazism 2.

0 virus has contaminated the entire Ukrainian society with extreme national-chauvinsm and Russophobia.

During the meeting, diplomats from the Russian mission to the UNited Nations showed photographs from World War II of Ukrainian women and men welcomed Hitler and the Nazi military, pointing to the historical roots of today's problem.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine whose two main goals are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

