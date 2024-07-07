NBA 76ers Agree To Deal With Ex-Heat Forward Martin: Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Caleb Martin, a free agent forward who spent the past three seasons with the Miami Heat, has agreed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple reports Saturday.
Martin reached a deal worth $32 million according to ESPN, which said the Sixers will also release frontliner Paul Reed.
Martin, a 28-year-old American, figures to replace Tobias Harris, who reached a two-year free agent deal with Detroit, in a starting lineup set to include past NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, star guard Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the former Los Angeles Clippers forward who reached a four-year deal worth $212 million with the 76ers.
All deals remain unofficial because of an NBA signing moratorium, leaving it to media reports to track the NBA free agency talent reshuffle.
The Sixers have also signed free agent guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond as they work to revamp the roster and build a contender to challenge the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.
The 76ers have not reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.
Martin, who played two seasons in Charlotte before joining the Heat in 2021, averaged career highs of 10.0 points and 2.2 assists plus 4.4 rebounds a game last season for Miami.
Malik Beasley, an eight-season NBA guard who played in Milwaukee last season, has signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Detroit Pistons, according to multiple reports. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game last season for the Bucks.
Miles Bridges has agreed to a three-year deal worth $75 million to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic and ESPN reported.
The 26-year-old American forward missed the first 10 games of last season and the entire 2022-23 campaign after a June 2022 domestic violence case, charged with assaulting the mother of his children in their presence.
Bridges has averaged 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over five seasons, all with the Hornets.
