NBA Family 'Devastated' by Passing of Kobe Bryant, Daughter - NBA Commissioner Silver

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The National Basketball Association (NBA) says the family of Kobe Bryant is devastated by his death in the Sunday helicopter crash, which also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, and several other people.

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a Sunday statement.

Silver said that Bryant was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of basketball.

"But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna," Silver said.

He added that NBA was sending its condolences to Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and the entire Bryant family.

"We send out heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world," Silver said.

Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic champion, the NBA's Most Valuable Player in the 2007/08 season, and an 18-time NBA All-Star.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant, and three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, an infant.