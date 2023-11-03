Open Menu

NBA In-Season Tournament Debuts As 30-team Cup Fight Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 08:00 AM

NBA In-Season Tournament debuts as 30-team Cup fight begins

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The NBA In-Season Tournament, a new 30-team event with a World Cup-style format, debuts Friday with players chasing a new title even as they continue the sixth-month regular season.

NBA clubs were drawn into six groups of five teams and each team will play a total of four tourney games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November to decide six group winners plus two wildcard qualifiers for the quarter-finals on December 4-5.

The NBA's final four teams will go to Las Vegas for semi-final games on December 7 and the championship contest on December 9.

The 67 games of the tournament, except for the championship match, will all count in the regular-season standings.

"With the addition of this new marquee event on the NBA Calendar, we're focused on providing players and teams with another competition to win, engaging fans in a different way and driving further interest in the early portion of the regular-season schedule," NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said.

Reactions have been mixed, with Memphis guard Marcus Smart declaring of the NBA Cup: "Being completely honest, nobody cares about it. It's the big one that we care about."

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says its another outlet for ultra-competitive players and notes it could provide a hint of things to come when the NBA playoffs begin in April.

"It's exciting for everybody," said Popovich. "All these guys are very competitive... if you put something out there like this, it just adds to that competitiveness and really signals what might happen toward the end of the season."

Teams will wear special tournament uniforms and play on uniquely painted courts for those games in a bid to spice the early season, especially for clubs that might not contend over a full campaign but could get hot for a month.

"Traditions aren't created overnight," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

The event will likely be a boost for rights fees when new telecast contract talks begin.

Related Topics

World San Antonio Las Vegas Memphis April November December Silver Event All Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

7 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

7 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

8 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

8 hours ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

9 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

11 hours ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

12 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World