NBA Nuggets Fire Coach Michael Malone
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2025) The Denver Nuggets, mired in a four-game losing streak as the NBA playoffs approach, fired coach Michael Malone on Tuesday.
Malone led the Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023, but despite the exploits of three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have struggled for consistency this season.
They are fourth in a tight Western Conference race with four teams just a half-game behind them.
"It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effective immediately," Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke sports and Entertainment, said in a statement, adding that assistant coach David Adelman will assume head coaching duties for the remainder of the campaign.
The Nuggets have three games remaining in the regular season, which concludes on Sunday.
ESPN reported that the move matches the NBA record for latest coaching change in a season.
"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere," Kroenke said.
"While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now."
Since he was hired in 2015 Malone has amassed a 471-327 record with the Nuggets.
General manager Calvin Booth was also sacked.
But despite the upheaval Kroenke said that "championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season".
Recent Stories
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide
More Stories From World
-
Supreme Court halts order reinstating fired federal workers6 minutes ago
-
NBA Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone16 minutes ago
-
Charles and Camilla pose at Colosseum in pomp-filled Italy visit26 minutes ago
-
Pooran, Arya break free as Lucknow and Punjab win in IPL36 minutes ago
-
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai2 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air2 hours ago
-
Iran says deal can be reached if US shows goodwill6 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse6 hours ago
-
Ambassador Zahra calls on UNESCO to foster scientific collaboration addressing common challenges7 hours ago
-
Maiden call-up for Bangladesh's Sakib for Zimbabwe Test7 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc7 hours ago