NBA Nuggets fire coach Michael Malone

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2025) The Denver Nuggets, mired in a four-game losing streak as the NBA playoffs approach, fired coach Michael Malone on Tuesday.

Malone led the Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023, but despite the exploits of three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have struggled for consistency this season.

They are fourth in a tight Western Conference race with four teams just a half-game behind them.

"It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effective immediately," Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke sports and Entertainment, said in a statement, adding that assistant coach David Adelman will assume head coaching duties for the remainder of the campaign.

The Nuggets have three games remaining in the regular season, which concludes on Sunday.

ESPN reported that the move matches the NBA record for latest coaching change in a season.

"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere," Kroenke said.

"While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now."

Since he was hired in 2015 Malone has amassed a 471-327 record with the Nuggets.

General manager Calvin Booth was also sacked.

But despite the upheaval Kroenke said that "championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season".