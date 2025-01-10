NBA postpones Lakers-Hornets game due to LA-area wildfires

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The NBA has postponed Thursday's scheduled game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The NBA announced the move without naming a new date for the contest, the first of a scheduled five-game homestand for LeBron James and his teammates.

Rampaging blazes have killed at least five people and remain largely uncontrolled with smoke filling the sky over the destruction.

Among the thousands of structures that have been consumed by flames, according to multiple reports, was the rental home of Lakers coach J.J. Redick, who said Tuesday his family had been forced to evacuate their home in Pacific Palisades, among the hardest hit areas in the disaster.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his childhood home was lost in the flames at Palisades.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said in a statement.

"We're grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

The Lakers (20-16) rank sixth in the Western Conference while the Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference at 8-27.

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers said in a statement on their website. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation.