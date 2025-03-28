NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The NBA will explore the creation of a new professional league in Europe in partnership with world governing body FIBA, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday.

"(We) had discussions around potential opportunities in Europe literally for decades. But we feel now is the time to move to that next stage. We're ready to go to the next stage and that's to explore a potential league in Europe with FIBA as our partners," Silver said.

Silver indicated that current discussions would see the creation of a European league with 12 permanent franchises, regardless of performance, and four clubs that would be subject to annual changes.

"But this could change" as talks progress, Silver said.

Neither Silver nor FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, who was at the New York news conference, would elaborate more on the project, Silver noting, "nothing has been decided yet.

"

This new NBA-backed league would pose a threat to the Euroleague, which is now considered the second-best basketball league in the world after the NBA.

Asked about talks with Euroleague, Zagklis said it was "our mission to have contacts with the clubs".

Silver said the project was in an exploratory stage, indicating there were still sponsors and details to be confirmed.

"We wanted to have open and direct conversations with stakeholders, not secret discussions," Silver said.

Media reports have said PSG, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Fenerbahce have been approached by the NBA about joining the future league.

Clubs would be controlled half by the NBA and half by investors with some reports saying the price for a team in the new league would be at least $500 million.

