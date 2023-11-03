Open Menu

NBA Suns All-time Scoring Leader Davis Dead At Age 69

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:10 AM

NBA Suns all-time scoring leader Davis dead at age 69

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Walter Davis, the all-time scoring leader for the NBA's Phoenix Suns and a member of the 1976 US Olympic gold medal men's basketball team, died Thursday. He was 69.

The Suns and the University of North Carolina, where Davis was a college star in the 1970s, announced the death of Davis of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Suns legend Walter Davis, the franchise's all-time leading scorer," the Suns said in a statement.

"'Sweet D' was one of the game's best, a prolific scorer whose smooth playing style and 'velvet touch' endeared him to generations of our fans. He will forever be a member of our Phoenix Suns family and community."

After helping the Americans capture Olympic golf at Montreal in 1976, Davis was taken fifth overall in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Suns and won the 1978 NBA Rookie of the Year award, averaging his career high of 24.

2 points a game in his NBA debut campaign.

Davis was a six-time NBA All-Star in his 15 NBA seasons as a small forward and shooting guard, averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds a game for the Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 1983, Davis scored 34 points in a game before missing a shot, hitting his first 15 attempts from the floor and four consecutive free throws before missing a jumper in the game's final minute.

The Suns twice advanced to the Western Conference finals with Davis, falling to Seattle in 1979 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 1984.

After closing his career in 1992 with Denver, Davis served as a broadcaster for the Nuggets and a scout for the Washington Wizards.

Davis finished atop the Suns scoring list with 15,666 points and his number six jersey was retired by the Suns in 1994.

Related Topics

Washington Died Portland Los Angeles Charlotte Seattle Phoenix Denver Gold Olympics Family From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

7 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

7 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

8 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

8 hours ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

9 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

11 hours ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

13 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World