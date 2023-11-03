NBA Suns all-time scoring leader Davis dead at age 69

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Walter Davis, the all-time scoring leader for the NBA's Phoenix Suns and a member of the 1976 US Olympic gold medal men's basketball team, died Thursday. He was 69.

The Suns and the University of North Carolina, where Davis was a college star in the 1970s, announced the death of Davis of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Suns legend Walter Davis, the franchise's all-time leading scorer," the Suns said in a statement.

"'Sweet D' was one of the game's best, a prolific scorer whose smooth playing style and 'velvet touch' endeared him to generations of our fans. He will forever be a member of our Phoenix Suns family and community."

After helping the Americans capture Olympic golf at Montreal in 1976, Davis was taken fifth overall in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Suns and won the 1978 NBA Rookie of the Year award, averaging his career high of 24.

2 points a game in his NBA debut campaign.

Davis was a six-time NBA All-Star in his 15 NBA seasons as a small forward and shooting guard, averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds a game for the Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 1983, Davis scored 34 points in a game before missing a shot, hitting his first 15 attempts from the floor and four consecutive free throws before missing a jumper in the game's final minute.

The Suns twice advanced to the Western Conference finals with Davis, falling to Seattle in 1979 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 1984.

After closing his career in 1992 with Denver, Davis served as a broadcaster for the Nuggets and a scout for the Washington Wizards.

Davis finished atop the Suns scoring list with 15,666 points and his number six jersey was retired by the Suns in 1994.