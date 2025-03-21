Open Menu

NBA's Boston Celtics Sold For Record $6.1 Bn

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM

NBA's Boston Celtics sold for record $6.1 bn

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The NBA's Boston Celtics are being sold to the head of a California private equity firm for $6.1 billion, a record price for a US sports franchise, the club's owners confirmed Thursday.

Boston Basketball Partners LLC said in a statement it had agreed to sell the iconic team to William Chisholm, managing director and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.

"If approved, the new ownership group will buy a majority of the team this summer at an initial valuation of $6.1 billion," the statement said, confirming the purchase price reported by US media.

That's the highest ever offered for a North American sports team, surpassing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2023.

The sale of the Celtics, the current NBA champions, still requires the approval of the NBA board of Governors.

The team is one of the most storied in the league's history, with a record 18 championships.

Chisholm, a Massachusetts native, said in a statement he has been "die-hard fan Celtics fan my entire life."

"I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston -- the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country," Chisholm said.

"I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge."

The new ownership group also includes current Celtics co-owner Robert Hale; Bruce Beal Jr, president of Related Companies; and the global investment firm, Sixth Street.

The Grousbeck family and Steve Pagliuca purchased the Celtics for $360 million in 2002.

Wyc Grousbeck will continue in his roles of chief executive officer and Governor, overseeing team operations, through the 2027-28 season.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

8 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

9 hours ago
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

9 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

9 hours ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

9 hours ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

9 hours ago
 ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational ..

ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration

9 hours ago
 Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup wit ..

Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain

9 hours ago

More Stories From World