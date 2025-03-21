Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The NBA's Boston Celtics are being sold to the head of a California private equity firm for $6.1 billion, a record price for a US sports franchise, the club's owners confirmed Thursday.

Boston Basketball Partners LLC said in a statement it had agreed to sell the iconic team to William Chisholm, managing director and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.

"If approved, the new ownership group will buy a majority of the team this summer at an initial valuation of $6.1 billion," the statement said, confirming the purchase price reported by US media.

That's the highest ever offered for a North American sports team, surpassing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2023.

The sale of the Celtics, the current NBA champions, still requires the approval of the NBA board of Governors.

The team is one of the most storied in the league's history, with a record 18 championships.

Chisholm, a Massachusetts native, said in a statement he has been "die-hard fan Celtics fan my entire life."

"I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston -- the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country," Chisholm said.

"I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge."

The new ownership group also includes current Celtics co-owner Robert Hale; Bruce Beal Jr, president of Related Companies; and the global investment firm, Sixth Street.

The Grousbeck family and Steve Pagliuca purchased the Celtics for $360 million in 2002.

Wyc Grousbeck will continue in his roles of chief executive officer and Governor, overseeing team operations, through the 2027-28 season.