UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA's Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoffs Over Police Shooting In Wisconsin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

NBA's Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoffs Over Police Shooting in Wisconsin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Milwaukee Buckets are boycotting the playoffs to protest against the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, CNN reported.

Blake, a 29-year-old, was shot seven times from behind by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday leaving him paralyzed from the waist down with multiple other injuries.

The shooting sparked widespread protests, including looting, in several US cities, reminiscent of the violent clashes between police and mostly American blacks in June after the death of another African American, George Floyd, who was killed by a policeman who knelt on his neck.

CNN, one of the many US media outlets that reported the boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, remarked that "politics was leading the way in sports" as the NBA was dominated by African Americans.

Related Topics

Protest Police Sports George Milwaukee June Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

3 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

3 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.