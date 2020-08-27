WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Milwaukee Buckets are boycotting the playoffs to protest against the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake, CNN reported.

Blake, a 29-year-old, was shot seven times from behind by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday leaving him paralyzed from the waist down with multiple other injuries.

The shooting sparked widespread protests, including looting, in several US cities, reminiscent of the violent clashes between police and mostly American blacks in June after the death of another African American, George Floyd, who was killed by a policeman who knelt on his neck.

CNN, one of the many US media outlets that reported the boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, remarked that "politics was leading the way in sports" as the NBA was dominated by African Americans.