NBC Improves Forecast of Republican Majority in US House of Representatives to 220 Seats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) NBC news has improved the forecast of the results of Republicans in midterm elections, projecting that they will take 220 seats in the US House of Representatives.

Republicans will get 220 seats, Democrats - 215, the broadcaster said, adding that the margin of error of its forecast is 10 mandates giver or take.

NBC projected late on Tuesday night that Republicans will secure 219 seats in the House while Democrats will control 216 seats.