NBC Improves Forecast Of Republican Majority In US House Of Representatives To 222 Seats

Published November 10, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) NBC news has improved its forecast for Republicans' results in midterm elections to the Congress on Thursday, projecting that they will take 222 seats in the House of Representatives.

The broadcaster forecast Republicans would get 222 seats and Democrats 213 seats. The forecast's margin of error is seven mandates, NBC News added.

On Wednesday, the broadcaster projected the GOP to secure 220 seats and Democrats 215 seats.

In the Senate, Republicans are projected to win 49 seats and Democrats 48, with two races in Arizona and Nevada still uncalled and the race in Georgia advancing to runoff on December 6, since neither of the two leading candidates got over 50% of the vote.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were up for election this year, in addition to various state-level and local positions.

