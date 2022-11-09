UrduPoint.com

NBC News Projects California, Michigan To Pass Abortion Protection Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) California and Michigan are projected to pass ballot initiatives enshrining protections for abortion, NBC news reported.

The proposed measure in California changes the state's constitution to prevent the local government from denying or interfering with people's ability to access contraceptives or abortion.

Voters in Michigan meanwhile are projected to approve a ballot measure to invalidate a 1931 law that bans abortion without exception for rape or incest.

The measures come following a US Supreme Court decision earlier this year to return regulatory authority over abortions to the states.

Kentucky, Montana and Vermont also had measures on the ballot to either bolster or limit abortion protections. Vermont's proposal to enshrine abortion protections in its own state constitution is slated to pass. The measures in the other three states have yet to be widely called. 

