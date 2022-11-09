UrduPoint.com

NBC News Projects Republican Ron Johnson Wins Reelection In Wisconsin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

US Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will win reelection in the state of Wisconsin, NBC News projected on Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will win reelection in the state of Wisconsin, NBC news projected on Wednesday morning.

Republicans have 49 seats secured in the Senate while Democrats have 48 with three races yet to be decided in the midterm elections, including Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, with the latter likely heading into a runoff.

