NBC News Projects Republicans to Win Slim Majority in House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week's midterm elections are finalized, according to NBC news.

On Wednesday, the outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins. Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm elections.

Although US President Joe Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration's legislative agenda for the second half of his term, the report said.

However, the Democratic Senate should still be able to confirm Biden's judicial and administration appointments despite Republican control of the House, the report said. Inversely, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid veto by Biden without bipartisan support.