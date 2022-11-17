UrduPoint.com

NBC News Projects Republicans To Win Slim Majority In House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 04:50 AM

NBC News Projects Republicans to Win Slim Majority in House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week's midterm elections are finalized, according to NBC news.

On Wednesday, the outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins. Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm elections.

Although US President Joe Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration's legislative agenda for the second half of his term, the report said.

However, the Democratic Senate should still be able to confirm Biden's judicial and administration appointments despite Republican control of the House, the report said. Inversely, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid veto by Biden without bipartisan support.

Related Topics

Senate Chamber Democrats From Slim

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

4 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

4 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

4 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

4 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

4 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.