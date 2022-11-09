NBC News Projects US House Speaker Pelosi to Retain Seat in Lower Chamber of Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is projected to beat Republican challenger John Dennis and retain her seat in the lower chamber of Congress, NBC news said.

The race was called with 82.2% of votes in favor of Pelosi with 44% of ballots reported.

Pelosi has led House Democrats during the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations.

However, it is unclear whether the senior lawmaker intends on running for Speaker again, having made an informal deal in 2018 to limit her time in that role to just four more years.

Moreover, Republicans are slated to win control of the House of Representatives during the midterm elections, NBC also projected.

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whom CNN projects to win his own race in California, is a favorite to take over as Speaker if Republicans indeed win a majority.