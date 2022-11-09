NBC Projects Republicans Will Win Majority In House Of Representatives
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republicans will regain control of the US House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections, NBC news projected.
NBC News projected late on Tuesday night that Republicans will secure 219 seats in the House while Democrats will control 216 seats.
A political party must control 218 seats in the House to control the lower chamber of Congress.