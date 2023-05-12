UrduPoint.com

NBCUniversal Announces Departure Of Ad Chief, Rumored To Become Twitter's CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 08:09 PM

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino is leaving her position, the company said on Friday, amid reports that she is in talks to become Twitter's new CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino is leaving her position, the company said on Friday, amid reports that she is in talks to become Twitter's new CEO.

"NBCUniversal today announced that Linda Yaccarino is leaving the company, effective immediately. Mark Marshall, currently President, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, will become interim Chairman of NBCUniversal's Advertising and Partnerships group, reporting to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Yaccarino was in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter.

Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, said on Thursday that he hired a new CEO, and she will start to work in six weeks. The billionaire entrepreneur did not identify the new executive.

Musk also stated that he is transitioning his role at Twitter to the executive chair and CTO in order to oversee product, software, and system operations.

Related Topics

Twitter Company TV

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

3 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

3 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

3 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

40 seconds ago
 Caretaker CM reserves every Thursday for meeting w ..

Caretaker CM reserves every Thursday for meeting with Tribesmen

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.