NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino is leaving her position, the company said on Friday, amid reports that she is in talks to become Twitter's new CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino is leaving her position, the company said on Friday, amid reports that she is in talks to become Twitter's new CEO.

"NBCUniversal today announced that Linda Yaccarino is leaving the company, effective immediately. Mark Marshall, currently President, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, will become interim Chairman of NBCUniversal's Advertising and Partnerships group, reporting to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Yaccarino was in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter.

Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, said on Thursday that he hired a new CEO, and she will start to work in six weeks. The billionaire entrepreneur did not identify the new executive.

Musk also stated that he is transitioning his role at Twitter to the executive chair and CTO in order to oversee product, software, and system operations.