NCEC conducts over 7,000 inspection tours

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) has stepped up its efforts to ensure environmental compliance across the Kingdom.

The center conducted a total of 7,116 inspection tours between September 1 and October 20, covering all development activities with potential environmental impacts.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of inspection tours increased by 8.39%, demonstrating the NCEC's commitment to stringent environmental oversight.

Makkah led the regions in terms of inspections, with 1,867 tours conducted.

Riyadh followed closely with 1,721 tours, while the Eastern Region recorded 1,089 inspections.

NCEC's regular inspections aim to ensure that establishments adhere to environmental regulations and implement necessary corrective measures. The center provides environmental guidance to help businesses achieve compliance and reduce their environmental footprint. By maintaining stringent oversight and promoting responsible practices, the NCEC contributes to the preservation of Saudi Arabia's natural resources and sustainable economic development.