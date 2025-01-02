NCHD opens literacy centre at Central Jail Haripur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with Prisons’ Department opened a Literacy Centre to impart education to inmates at Central Jail Haripur.

Superintendent Haripur Jail Hamid Azam Khan formally inaugurated the Literacy Centre the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday. Besides, Deputy Director NCHD Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer, Iftikhar Ahmad, other officers of the Central Jail Haripur were also present on the occasion.

During the inaugural ceremony textbooks, note-books and other stationery material was distributed among the illiterate inmates of the prison, so they could be enabled to begin learning literacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam Khan said that the purpose of the opening of literacy centre is to provide the opportunity of education to the prisoners, so during their stay in the prisons they may not only improve their academic qualification, rather also play active role in the society.

On this occasion, the officials of NCHD appreciated the steps taken for welfare of the prisoners and cooperating in imparting education to them. The steps, they said are the ample proofs of the efforts of the provincial government and concerned agencies for the welfare of the prisoners.

