NCHD Opens Literacy Centre At Central Jail Haripur
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with Prisons’ Department opened a Literacy Centre to impart education to inmates at Central Jail Haripur.
Superintendent Haripur Jail Hamid Azam Khan formally inaugurated the Literacy Centre the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday. Besides, Deputy Director NCHD Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer, Iftikhar Ahmad, other officers of the Central Jail Haripur were also present on the occasion.
During the inaugural ceremony textbooks, note-books and other stationery material was distributed among the illiterate inmates of the prison, so they could be enabled to begin learning literacy.
Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam Khan said that the purpose of the opening of literacy centre is to provide the opportunity of education to the prisoners, so during their stay in the prisons they may not only improve their academic qualification, rather also play active role in the society.
On this occasion, the officials of NCHD appreciated the steps taken for welfare of the prisoners and cooperating in imparting education to them. The steps, they said are the ample proofs of the efforts of the provincial government and concerned agencies for the welfare of the prisoners.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
More Stories From World
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford5 minutes ago
-
NCHD opens literacy centre at Central Jail Haripur5 minutes ago
-
27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia’s eastern coast15 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia to promote EV use in more cities15 minutes ago
-
Britain's biggest ever dinosaur footprint site unearthed25 minutes ago
-
Third Saudi airlift plane arrives in Syria35 minutes ago
-
Culture Ministry launches crafts hackathon as part of year of handicrafts 202535 minutes ago
-
Taif to host Global Forum for roses, Aromatic plants in spring45 minutes ago
-
Courchevel at Boulevard World: Ski Season Adventure45 minutes ago
-
Czech Republic President arrives in Jeddah45 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's economy to grow 4.9 pct in 2025: think tank54 minutes ago
-
China launches emergency response to earthquake in Ningxia55 minutes ago