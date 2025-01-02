Open Menu

NCHD Opens Literacy Centre At Central Jail Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NCHD opens literacy centre at Central Jail Haripur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with Prisons’ Department opened a Literacy Centre to impart education to inmates at Central Jail Haripur.

Superintendent Haripur Jail Hamid Azam Khan formally inaugurated the Literacy Centre the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday. Besides, Deputy Director NCHD Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer, Iftikhar Ahmad, other officers of the Central Jail Haripur were also present on the occasion.

During the inaugural ceremony textbooks, note-books and other stationery material was distributed among the illiterate inmates of the prison, so they could be enabled to begin learning literacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam Khan said that the purpose of the opening of literacy centre is to provide the opportunity of education to the prisoners, so during their stay in the prisons they may not only improve their academic qualification, rather also play active role in the society.

On this occasion, the officials of NCHD appreciated the steps taken for welfare of the prisoners and cooperating in imparting education to them. The steps, they said are the ample proofs of the efforts of the provincial government and concerned agencies for the welfare of the prisoners.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Education Jail Haripur May Government

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

21 minutes ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Heal ..

Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group

45 minutes ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

48 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

60 minutes ago
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

60 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

1 hour ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World