NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audience

Published August 11, 2023

China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NPCA) on Tuesday presented an audience in Beijing with its production of "La Traviata," one of the most famous operas by Giuseppe Verdi

The latest version of the NPCA production "La Traviata," which made its debut in 2010 with an international crew, is scheduled to be staged from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13 at the NPCA opera house to mark the 210th anniversary of Verdi's birth.

The production features distinguished opera singers from home and abroad, including Russian Soprano Ekaterina Bakanova, Chinese baritone Liao Changyong and Chinese tenor Shi Yijie.

The opera, being staged at the NCPA for the seventh time, is conducted by renowned Chinese conductor Yu Long and co-performed by the NCPA Orchestra, the NCPA Chorus and the Art Ensemble of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

When staged at the Beijing Tianqiao Theatre in 1956, "La Traviata" became the first foreign classical opera to be introduced to China.

