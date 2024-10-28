Open Menu

NCVC Scatters Seeds Of Pasture Plants, Wild Trees In King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture In Al Hanakiyah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) As part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC), in collaboration with the Emirate of Madinah Region, scattered seeds of pasture plants and wild trees in the King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiyah Governorate.

Several government entities, associations, and locals participated in the initiative, which involved scattering seeds of various pasture plants, such as the Rimth saltbush, Arfaj, Lemongrass, and Fourwing saltbush, along with seeds of wild trees like the Acacia tortilis, the Acacia seyal, and the Acacia salam.

The initiative's objective is to revive vegetation cover in the Kingdom, raise awareness about the importance of afforestation, and create green spaces that combat desertification and soil erosion.

Furthermore, the initiative aims to preserve a pristine and healthy environment, mitigate environmental pollution, rehabilitate desert lands, and enhance vegetation cover in the region.

NCVC representative Khalid Al-Saidi mentioned that the centre's CEO oversees, supports, and supervises these endeavors to meet the goals of Vision 2030. He also noted that the initiative aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, launched by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Green Initiative aims to safeguard the environment and natural resources, combat desertification, and foster the growth and expansion of vegetation cover.

