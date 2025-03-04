NCVC to study, assess degraded vegetation cover in Western, Southern Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) launched a new project to study and assess degraded vegetation cover sites in Saudi Arabia's western and southern regions.

Using cutting-edge technologies, the project will develop rehabilitation plans aligned with global standards and best practices as part of a broader strategy covering multiple regions of the Kingdom.

The project focuses on identifying degraded land areas and analyzing both the direct and indirect causes of degradation in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Al-Baha, Aseer, Jazan, and Najran. It will establish tailored plans for monitoring and evaluating land degradation, taking into account local conditions and national priorities.

The rehabilitation strategy will include comprehensive short-, medium-, and long-term plans designed to restore degraded lands following internationally recognized methodologies.

As part of its implementation, the NCVC will conduct an in-depth assessment using advanced remote sensing technologies and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to determine the severity of degradation. The project will include extensive field and laboratory analyses, with samples collected from soil, vegetation, and water. Additionally, economic and social evaluations will be carried out at the local level in the target areas, accompanied by the development of detailed methodologies and practical mechanisms to implement rehabilitation programs based on prioritized restoration needs.

These initiatives are central to the NCVC’s vision of establishing a thriving and diverse vegetation cover that supports environmental sustainability and enhances the quality of life across Saudi Arabia.