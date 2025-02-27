Open Menu

NCW Releases Arabian Sand Gazelles In Al-Zulfi National Park

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

NCW releases Arabian sand gazelles in Al-Zulfi National Park

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) As part of ongoing environmental sustainability efforts, the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in collaboration with Al-Zulfi National Park, has released 10 endangered Arabian sand gazelles to support the national strategy aiming to reintroduce endangered native species and restore ecological balance in natural habitats.

The release aims to enhance biodiversity within the park, bolster its tourist appeal, and contribute to the center's broader environmental sustainability goals. National parks serve as vital corridors, connecting protected areas and facilitating the free movement of wildlife within their natural ranges.

NCW CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban emphasized that the release of these species contributes to environmental sustainability, maintains thriving ecosystems, and enriches biodiversity.

He highlighted that the release of gazelles in national parks is based on comprehensive scientific biodiversity studies, enabling the assessment of both short-term and long-term environmental impacts.

Qurban also noted that these efforts promote eco-tourism in the Kingdom, creating new economic opportunities rooted in environmental sustainability. This, in turn, maximizes the environmental sector's impact and strengthens its contribution to socio-economic development.

He further stated that the center's advanced research facilities are among the world's leading centers for breeding and reintroducing endangered species, adhering to the highest international standards.

