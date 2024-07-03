- Home
- World
- News
- NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve
NCW, UN Experts In Protected Area Planning Embark On Field Tour In Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM
A team from the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in cooperation with United Nations protected area planning expert Stephanie Guers, conducted a field visit to the Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A team from the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in cooperation with United Nations protected area planning expert Stephanie Guers, conducted a field visit to the Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve.
The visit aimed to evaluate operational management, enhance capacity building, and improve efficiency across environmental, social, and economic aspects.
The objectives included enhancing logistical, human, and technical capabilities within the reserve, benchmarking against global best practices, boosting staff capacity and knowledge, identifying immediate needs, developing a risk mitigation strategy, promoting principles of security and safety, and enhancing protection and conservation of natural habitats.
During the visit, the team assessed infrastructure, waste management, energy efficiency, and water supply sources at the reserve.
They provided recommendations for improving operational management, evaluated the impact of activities near the reserve, and reviewed technological applications such as drones for data collection and their integration into the operational plan.
Recent Stories
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets
Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperatio ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima1 minute ago
-
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region1 minute ago
-
Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills senior commander50 seconds ago
-
US private hiring eases unexpectedly in June: ADP52 seconds ago
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government49 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations42 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
Saudi and Estonian Foreign Ministers sign MoU on political consultations59 minutes ago
-
Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General sign agreement to establish Supreme Council's Advisory ..1 hour ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo1 hour ago
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 heads into quarter-finals1 hour ago