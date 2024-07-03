NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve

A team from the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in cooperation with United Nations protected area planning expert Stephanie Guers, conducted a field visit to the Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A team from the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), in cooperation with United Nations protected area planning expert Stephanie Guers, conducted a field visit to the Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve.

The visit aimed to evaluate operational management, enhance capacity building, and improve efficiency across environmental, social, and economic aspects.

The objectives included enhancing logistical, human, and technical capabilities within the reserve, benchmarking against global best practices, boosting staff capacity and knowledge, identifying immediate needs, developing a risk mitigation strategy, promoting principles of security and safety, and enhancing protection and conservation of natural habitats.

During the visit, the team assessed infrastructure, waste management, energy efficiency, and water supply sources at the reserve.

They provided recommendations for improving operational management, evaluated the impact of activities near the reserve, and reviewed technological applications such as drones for data collection and their integration into the operational plan.