NCW warns of rainfall in Makkah Region

Taif, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The National Center for Meteorology (NCW) has issued a warning on the forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the Makkah Region, including Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Kamil, Al-Aradiyat, Al-Layth, and Al-Qunfudah.

This forecast is expected to continue from Friday to next Tuesday.

The Civil Defense urged everyone to take caution and adhere to its instructions.