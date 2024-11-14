NDMA chairman discusses GCF accreditation framework at COP 29

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) NDMA Chairman Lt. General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday met with Henry Gonzalez, Chief Investment Officer of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), at the GCF Pavilion during COP 29 to discuss establishing a framework for GCF accreditation to support climate disaster mitigation and adaptation.

NDMA chairman highlighted the development of early warning systems (DEW) and anticipatory actions at NDMA's National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC).

Both parties agreed to organize a bilateral workshop in Islamabad to further develop a comprehensive framework for a disaster-resilient Pakistan.