NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at COP29

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) hosted a key panel discussion at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on the impact of the climate crisis on gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual and reproductive health (SRH) issues affecting women and adolescent girls.

This session, hosted at the Pakistan Pavilion, brought together global experts to share insights on how climate impacts are intensifying challenges for vulnerable communities.

Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik, delivered the keynote address, highlighting potential policy frameworks and interventions to address these pressing issues.

He emphasized the importance of innovative, locally-led solutions to combat GBV and improve SRH outcomes during climate emergencies.

Additionally, he called for global collaborations to develop scalable solutions.

The distinguished panelists explored ways to enhance resilience and prioritize gender-sensitive approaches to disaster response.

The discussion concluded with a strong commitment from both government and humanitarian organizations to integrate SRH and GBV response mechanisms into climate disaster planning.

NDMA's high level delegation is participating in COP 29 at Baku. NDMA's participation at COP29 underscores Pakistan's commitment to addressing climate change and enhancing resilience through international cooperation and support.