NDMA, UNDRR Reaffirm Commitment To Disaster Resilience In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Chairman Natioal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and UNDRR’s Kamal Kishore on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts for disaster-resilient management in Pakistan
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman Natioal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and UNDRR’s Kamal Kishore on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts for disaster-resilient management in Pakistan.
This came after a comprehensive briefing by the Chairman on the capabilities of the National Emergencies Operation Center during their meeting at COP 29.
He highlighted key initiatives including the Development of Early Warning (DEW) systems, Combined Integrated Simulation Exercises (CISE), anticipatory actions and risk communication strategies aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction through adaptation and mitigation measures.
The Chairman NDMA and Kamal Kishore, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) also discussed the Disaster Management (DM) audit of disaster-resilient infrastructure and the "Build Back Better" approach, which focuses on improving resilience in the aftermath of natural calamities.
The discussions extended to the framework of risk financing and access to carbon markets.
Recent Stories
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
More Stories From World
-
Spanish regional leader admits 'mistakes' in handling deadly floods2 hours ago
-
PM’s climate coordinator lauded for bringing together global judicial fraternity for climate justi ..2 hours ago
-
UK economy slows, hitting government growth plans6 minutes ago
-
No sign of French convict six months after deadly ambush on prison van3 hours ago
-
US finalizes up to $6.6 bn funding for chip giant TSMC3 hours ago
-
Fire in Spanish care home kills 10, injures two3 hours ago
-
Croatian PM fires health minister suspected of graft3 hours ago
-
EU sees eurozone growth ticking up in 2025 but risks loom3 hours ago
-
Heavy strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation call5 minutes ago
-
Croatian PM fires health minister suspected of graft4 hours ago
-
Rebels in Germany's SPD look to defence minister to rescue party4 hours ago
-
Germany's Scholz to talk with China's Xi during G20: govt source4 hours ago