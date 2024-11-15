Open Menu

NDMA, UNDRR Reaffirm Commitment To Disaster Resilience In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Chairman Natioal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and UNDRR’s Kamal Kishore on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts for disaster-resilient management in Pakistan

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman Natioal Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and UNDRR’s Kamal Kishore on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening joint efforts for disaster-resilient management in Pakistan.

This came after a comprehensive briefing by the Chairman on the capabilities of the National Emergencies Operation Center during their meeting at COP 29.

He highlighted key initiatives including the Development of Early Warning (DEW) systems, Combined Integrated Simulation Exercises (CISE), anticipatory actions and risk communication strategies aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction through adaptation and mitigation measures.

The Chairman NDMA and Kamal Kishore, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) also discussed the Disaster Management (DM) audit of disaster-resilient infrastructure and the "Build Back Better" approach, which focuses on improving resilience in the aftermath of natural calamities.

The discussions extended to the framework of risk financing and access to carbon markets.

