NDP Calls for Public Probe Into Election Interference Claims, Says Trudeau Ignoring Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh said on Tuesday that the Canadian government ought to conduct a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in the country's politics, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ignoring the issue.

"We also know that there are clear allegations of foreign interference in our electoral system, and that's something we take seriously, unlike Mr. Trudeau, who wants to ignore this, sweep it under the rug," Singh said during a press conference.

Singh also reiterated calls for a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canadian politics. A public process would have enough "rigor" to restore Canadians' confidence in their electoral system, Singh said.

Earlier in the week, the NDP also introduced a motion in parliament that calls on special rapporteur David Johnston to step down from his position at the head of the government's foreign interference probe.

Although Singh noted that the motion was not an attack on Johnston personally, he claimed that a perception of bias "undermines" the work he can do as special rapporteur. Members of parliament have questioned Johnston's personal ties to Trudeau, pointing to ski trips between their families in past decades.

The calls for a public inquiry in place of Johnston's probe come following the release of the special rapporteur's first report on foreign interference in Canadian elections last week.

The final report is set to be delivered by the end of October.

The probe arose from allegations that Liberal Party lawmakers received support from Chinese sources in an attempt to influence election outcomes in Canada. Other members of parliament have also purportedly been the target of foreign governments based on their political stances.

NDP member Jenny Kwan said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) briefed her on Friday about the Chinese government targeting her for her stances on democracy in Hong Kong and China's treatment of its Uyghur population.

Singh said he will receive a special briefing with confidential information regarding what CSIS knows.

Following the release of his first report, Johnston also recommended against a public inquiry into the matter, arguing it would not deliver the transparency expected by Canadians, given the sensitive nature of information involved.

The report concluded that claims about China's alleged interference lacked context and were "misconstrued by media." However, the report found that China and Russia are "particularly active" in foreign interference activities in Canada.