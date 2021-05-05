UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ndrangheta Mafia Raided Across Europe

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:23 PM

'Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

Italy launched a major international police operation against the 'Ndrangheta organised crime group Wednesday, involving law enforcement officials in Germany, Romania and Spain, prosecutors announced

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Italy launched a major international police operation against the 'Ndrangheta organised crime group Wednesday, involving law enforcement officials in Germany, Romania and Spain, prosecutors announced.

It targeted two alleged clans of the mafia group, the Agresta and the Giorgi families, both from the 'Ndrangheta stronghold of Calabria in southern Italy.

It focused on international drug trafficking, notably in Piedmont in northern Italy, Calabria, Sardinia and in Germany, in Baden-Wurttemberg, anti-mafia investigators announced in a statement.

The operation was coordinated by prosecutors in Turin, northern Italy, and involved hundreds of officers across the four countries.

Assets worth "many millions of Euros" were also being seized in the operation, the statement said, adding that further details would be unveiled later in the day.

The 'Ndrangheta, rooted in the southern region of Calabria, has surpassed Sicily's more famous Cosa Nostra to become Italy's most powerful mafia group, with tentacles in countries worldwide.

Its presence in Germany was highlighted in a massacre outside a pizzeria in the town of Duisburg in 2007.

Six rival clan members were killed as part of a long-running feud between families from the town of Calabria's San Luca -- home to the Giorgi family.

Related Topics

Police Germany Duisburg Turin San Spain Italy Romania Family From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces presented honourable image of UAE ..

8 minutes ago

Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to acceler ..

9 minutes ago

China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during M ..

21 seconds ago

Jihadist attack in Burkina left 25 dead: minister

24 seconds ago

Development projects with Rs.10 billion underway i ..

26 seconds ago

Karunaratne closes in on top 10, Hassan, Fawad ach ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.