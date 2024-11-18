Open Menu

NDRMF, RUDA Sign MoU At COP 29 To Boost Disaster Resilience, Sustainable Urban Development

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:03 PM

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In a significant move towards disaster resilience and sustainable development, the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to enhance disaster resilience, promote sustainable urban planning, and support environmental sustainability.

The agreement, signed at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, outlines key areas of cooperation between the two organizations, including joint research and knowledge development, as well as feasibility studies focused on vulnerable communities.

It also emphasizes fundraising for environmental initiatives, disaster-resilient urban planning, and conducting risk assessments to address climate change impacts.

Further collaboration will focus on field studies, community development, and life cycle performance analysis of green infrastructure.

Additionally, strategic sustainability planning, sustainable wastewater management, and the creation of an integrated waste management plan are integral components of the agreement, aimed at ensuring long-term environmental and social benefits.

