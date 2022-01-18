UrduPoint.com

NE China Ports Bustling With China-Europe Freight Trains

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 02:18 PM

China's land ports of Manzhouli and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border have seen over 15,000 China-Europe freight trains since operations started in 2013, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd

A total of 15,001 cross-border freight trains have passed through the two major ports in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, handling nearly 1.38 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo.

A total of 15,001 cross-border freight trains have passed through the two major ports in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, handling nearly 1.38 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo.

The imported and exported goods mainly include daily necessities and industrial machinery.So far, over 20 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the two ports, linking 13 European countries with 60 Chinese cities including Guangzhou and Suzhou.

