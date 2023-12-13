Open Menu

NE China's First Port Charging Station For Electric Container Trucks Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A charging and battery-swap station for electric container trucks was put into operation on Wednesday at Jinzhou Port in Liaoning Province, becoming the first facility of its kind for port service in China's northeast region, known as the country's oldest industrial base.

Situated facing the Bohai Sea, Jinzhou Port offers water transport connectivity to other parts of China, and it is also an important node of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor.

The charging station built at the container terminal of the port can meet the charging demand of more than 100 electric container trucks and also provide charging services for other vehicles.

This charging station for new energy vehicles is expected to save users 4,160 tonnes of diesel every year, equivalent to 6,061.1 tonnes of standard coal, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 14,910.4 tonnes, thereby, helping boost the port's transition towards green and low-carbon development.

