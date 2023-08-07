As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the emergency management department of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has allocated batches of disaster relief supplies to the flood-hit areas across the province amid the latest round of floods

HARBIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the emergency management department of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has allocated batches of disaster relief supplies to the flood-hit areas across the province amid the latest round of floods.

These supplies include 400 tents, 10,900 foldable beds, 10,900 sets of quilts, 2,500 parcels of daily necessities, 250 raincoats, 250 pairs of rain shoes, and so on, said the department on Sunday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National food and Strategic Reserves Administration have also urgently allocated family emergency kits and other disaster relief materials to Heilongjiang to meet the needs of those in the flood-hit areas.

The typhoon-induced heavy rains have kept pushing the water level of dozens of rivers in Heilongjiang above the warning mark over the recent days.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the water level of 24 rivers in the province exceeded the warning mark by 4 cm to 2.51 meters, said the provincial hydrology and water resources center.