NE Chinese City Adds 3 Medium-risk COVID-19 Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:13 PM

NE Chinese city adds 3 medium-risk COVID-19 areas

Another three communities were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said Monday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Another three communities were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said Monday.

Based on the traces and activity spheres of the COVID-19 cases reported previously in the city, the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters approved adding the medium-risk areas in the city's districts of Huanggu and Yuhong, which brought Shenyang's total number of medium-risk areas to five.

The province on Sunday reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in Shenyang, the provincial health commission said Monday.

