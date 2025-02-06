Open Menu

"Ne Zha 2" Becomes China's All-time Top-grossing Film

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

"Ne Zha 2" becomes China's all-time top-grossing film

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Animated feature "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed 2021 war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" to become the highest-grossing film of all time in China.

As of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, this animated blockbuster's box office revenue had exceeded 5.

77 billion Yuan (about 804.84 million U.S. Dollars), achieving the milestone in just eight days and five hours, according to ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

With projections now pointing toward a final total of 9.4 to 9.5 billion yuan, "Ne Zha 2" is firmly cemented as the top-grossing film in China's cinematic history.

Recent Stories

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

6 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

13 seconds ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

19 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

32 seconds ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

47 seconds ago
 25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating ..

25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

53 seconds ago
World Governments Summit 2025 unveils expanded age ..

World Governments Summit 2025 unveils expanded agenda designed to empower govern ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Pro League dedicates matchweek 15 to human fra ..

UAE Pro League dedicates matchweek 15 to human fraternity

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

4 hours ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World