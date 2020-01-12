UrduPoint.com
Near 1,000 Syrian Refugees Return Home Over Past 24 Hours ” Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Close to 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, a total of 979 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 336 people (including 101 women and 171 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 643 people (including 193 women and 328 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 394 internally displaced Syrians had also returned to their places of permanent residence over the given period.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past day.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the implementation of ceasefire and recruit more armed groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.

