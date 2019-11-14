UrduPoint.com
Near 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Almost 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Almost 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 946 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 223 people (67 women and 113 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 723 people (193 women and 328 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoints," the bulletin read.

Three internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period, the center added.

According to the bulletin, the Russian side has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of al-Bayad settlement in Hama province.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (7 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

�The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire by the parties to the Syrian conflict and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.

