Near 3% Get 2 Shots Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Germany - Koch Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Around 3 percent of the German population have received 2 inoculations of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 5 percent have received at least one shot, professor Lothar H. Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said on Friday.

"I am very happy that around 5% people in Germany got the first inoculation, near 3% - two inoculations", Wieler said at the briefing in Berlin.

According to Wieler, the country has been facing another increase of infected people at the age of fewer than 80 years for 2 weeks.

At the same time, there is the growing spread of new COVID-19 mutations such as the British variant.

The professor called on German citizens to seize each opportunity for vaccination, adding that all COVID-19 vaccines, certified by the EU, are safe and efficient.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.4 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, and more than 71,000 have died.

