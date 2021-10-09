Near-final results show Czech PM lost election to centre-right alliance

The Czech centre-right Together alliance won a general election by a razor-thin margin on Saturday, near-final results showed, in a dramatic reversal after preliminary results had put the country's billionaire prime minister in the lead

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Czech centre-right Together alliance won a general election by a razor-thin margin on Saturday, near-final results showed, in a dramatic reversal after preliminary results had put the country's billionaire prime minister in the lead.

With over 99.9 percent of votes counted, Together was on 27.78 percent, while Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO movement was on 27.14 percent, with analysts saying the last-minute reversal was due to votes from large cities being counted last.