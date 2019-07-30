UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 1 In 3 Egyptians Live Below Poverty Line: State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Nearly 1 in 3 Egyptians live below poverty line: state media

Nearly a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line, up from 27.8 percent in 2015, Egypt's flagship state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported on Tuesday, citing official figures

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Nearly a third of Egyptians live below the poverty line, up from 27.8 percent in 2015, Egypt's flagship state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported on Tuesday, citing official figures.

"The poverty rate has reached 32.5% across the republic for 2017-2018," the daily quoted the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics as saying in a report released on Monday.

The agency specified the poverty line as an income of 8,827 Egyptian Pounds ($533 a year, or around $1.40 a day.

It said the average annual income for an Egyptian family had risen to 59,000 pounds for the same period.

The latest poverty figures come as Egypt prepares to receive the final $2 billion tranche of a $12 billion loan package negotiated with the International Monetary Fund in 2016 in return for a strict austerity programme.

The Washington-based financial institution approved the tranche last week saying Egypt's economic outlook had "improved markedly since 2016".

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014, his administration has imposed sweeping economic reforms, floating the Egyptian pound and slashing state subsidies for basic goods and services.

The economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the Arab Spring revolution that ousted longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels but both household costs and the national debt have ballooned since the pound was floated in November 2016 leading to a sharp depreciation.

Egypt raised fuel prices again earlier this month in its latest round of subsidy cuts.

The hike followed the government's raising of electricity rates by 15 percent in May.

Related Topics

Loan Electricity Egypt Same May November 2016 2015 Family From Government Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

8 minutes ago

An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Kara ..

8 minutes ago

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off fact ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pursuing policy of friendly relations wit ..

2 minutes ago

MQM Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique vehicl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.