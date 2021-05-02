UrduPoint.com
Nearly 100 Buildings Damaged In Central Japan Due To Strong Winds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Strong winds damaged 92 buildings on Sunday in central Japan but no serious injuries were reported, according to Kyodo news.

Meteorologists are suspecting the winds to have been tornadoes as roofs were torn off of buildings, windows were shattered and cars turned over in the city of Makinohara of the Shizuoka Prefecture.

Around 3,200 houses experienced a power cut in the prefecture as the strong winds hit the city on Saturday evening tilting utility poles.

City officials said three people sustained light injuries.

