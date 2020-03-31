UrduPoint.com
Nearly 100 COVID-19 Patients Including Child Died In Belgium In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:17 PM

The death toll from COVID-19 in Belgium has increased by 98 over the past 24 hours to 705, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that there was a child among the victims

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Belgium has increased by 98 over the past 24 hours to 705, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday, adding that there was a child among the victims.

"A 12-year-old child has died.

It is a very rare and sad phenomenon," the center's representative said.

So far, Belgium has confirmed a total of 12,775 cases of the disease with 876 of them being recorded over the last 24 hours.

Last week, given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the authorities extended its nationwide lockdown until April 19, with the possibility of another two-week extension.

